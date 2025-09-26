Thamma Trailer: Horror, Heart, And A Hint Of Madness

The trailer for Thamma dropped with a bang, and it’s safe to say Maddock Films might have another winner on its hands. At first glance, it feels familiar—folklore, scares, a touch of comedy—but then it surprises you with something deeper. This time, love takes centre stage.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show right away. His presence is bone-chilling, and even in just a few scenes, he brings a quiet menace that lingers. He plays a villain locked away for decades, and when Ayushmann Khurrana’s character unknowingly releases him, things start to unravel. What begins as curiosity quickly turns into horror, with Ayushmann undergoing strange and terrifying changes—fangs, freakish strength, and something darker he doesn’t yet understand.

Rashmika Mandanna’s character is still mostly under wraps, but her chemistry with Ayushmann is obvious. There’s emotion in their scenes, hints of pain, longing, and a mystery that begs to be explored. And of course, Paresh Rawal adds his signature comic timing, grounding the story with warmth and wit.

What makes Thamma stand out is its tone. It’s eerie, but not bleak. It has fun with its scares without losing grip on the emotions. You can tell the makers are aiming higher this time—not just another spooky tale, but a story about connection, fear, and something ancient returning to life.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar, who gave us Munjya, seems more confident here. The visuals are slick, the pacing is tight, and the music builds tension in all the right places. This trailer doesn’t give everything away, but it hooks you.

Set to release on October 21, Thamma looks like it’s going to deliver more than just jump scares. It promises heart, humour, and horror in one thrilling ride.