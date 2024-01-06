The action-packed trailer of Indian Police Force impresses the viewers and breaks records with 60 Million views+ in 24 hours

When it comes to action and blowing up cars, nobody can do it better than blockbuster director Rohit Shetty. The trailer of next chapter of his iconic copverse- Indian Police Force has been a rip-roaring success within fans and the fraternity applauding it immensely. The trailer was trending and garnered record breaking 60M+ views within 24 hours across all social media platforms. Rohit Shetty’s digital director debut is nothing short of a mass entertainer with high-octane action sequences and power-packed performances. Featuring talented actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as a leading trio. Trailer of the series showcases a glimpse into the mission of these bravehearts , promising a big action spectacle. The audiences have gone gaga over the amazing stunts, thrilling visuals and the grand scale of action sequences in the show that brings out the true essence of Rohit Shetty’s creation.

Industry friends of the team which include Karan Johar, Kiara Advani,Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shamita Shetty among others have praised the Indian Police Force team for beginning the year 2024 with a big bang.



Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. Indian Police Force is set to premiere exclusively on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.