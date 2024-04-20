‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame Kunal Nayyar to play the lead in Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming film, ‘Christmas Karma’

True Brit Entertainment, Bend It Films, Maven Screen Media and Civic Studios today announce ‘Christmas Karma’, a contemporary Bollywood musical set in contemporary London and inspired by Dickens’ much loved A Christmas Carol, with Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) leading the cast as Scrooge and with further cast including Eva Longoria, Boy George, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Bilal Hasna, Allan Corduner, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve, Nitin Ganatra.

BAFTA nominated Gurinder Chadha (‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’, ‘Blinded by the Light’) wrote, is directing and producing the feature, with music by the six-time Ivor Novello award winning Gary Barlow. Financing for ‘Christmas Karma’ is from Civic Studios. Gurinder Chadha, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Amory Leader will produce. Zygi Kamasa, Anushka Shah, Paul Mayeda Berges, Sophia Pedlow, Hannah Leader will serve as Executive Producers.

‘Christmas Karma’ is the fifth high profile scripted project from new British distributor True Brit Entertainment, who formed in November 2023. The feature also sees Chadha’s return to the big screen following her time working on the Indian historical television series ‘Beecham House’. Her last feature film “Blinded by the Light” premiered in Sundance 2019 and was subject to a frenzied bidding war with Warners Bros acquiring multiple territories.

Commenting on the new feature film, Anushka Shah, CEO, Civic Studios, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the acclaimed director Gurinder Chadha and an exceptional cast for ‘Christmas Karma.’ Being a global company with Indian roots, we are excited to achieve a new milestone as we take on this ambitious international project that speaks to audiences around the world, and especially the South Asian diaspora.”

‘Christmas Karma’ is part of a wider Civic Studios’ slate ranging from an animated feature film ‘Schirkoa’ that won the NETPAC award for the Best Asian Film at International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2024, to its latest OTT series ‘Family Aaj Kal’ released on SonyLIV, with several feature films and series in the pipeline. Civic Studios is a global media company that creates authentic stories of change, hope and pride, across formats of film, web series and short-form digital content and develops, finances, produces and co-produces for an Indian and international market with a distribution reach across theatres, film festivals and streaming platforms.

Gurinder Chadha commented: “Just as I have enjoyed Frank Capra’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for many years, my aim with ‘Christmas Karma’ is to create a festive classic for our times and for generations to come.

By adapting one of history’s greatest novels – Charles Dickens’ CHRISTMAS CAROL – I am making a British Film from my unique, original point of view but one that resonates with Dickens’ masterful statement on the human condition.

I am delighted to be working with Anushka Shah and her lovely team at Civic Studios who have supported me on this project very early on. What a pleasure and honour it’s been for me to work with amazing Indian female producers.

I am blessed with such a great diverse Cast and eclectic Music team – the soundtrack will be banging, influenced by Gospel, Bhangra, Carols and classic pop songs. You will not be able to sit still!”

Kunal Nayyar commented: “To explore a beloved holiday tale through the eyes of an immigrant story (much like my own) is exactly the kind of movie that I believe will resonate with so many of us who are searching for the meaning of home. It takes a visionary like Gurinder to take a chance on a story like this, and I am humbled to be a part of it. ”