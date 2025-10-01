“The Big M,” Mammootty Announces Teaser Launch Of Highly Anticipated Film ‘Patriot’

Malayalam cinema is abuzz with excitement as the teaser for the much-awaited film “Patriot” is set to release tomorrow, 2nd October, at noon. Directed by the talented Mahesh Narayanan, the movie marks a grand reunion between two of the industry’s greatest legends, Mohanlal and Mammootty — a sight eagerly awaited by fans.

Mammootty recently ended a six-month hiatus from acting to join the film’s ongoing shoot in Hyderabad. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring notable names such as Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathi, each contributing depth to the story.

Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anilkumar, with co-producers CR Salim and Subhash George Manuel, “Patriot” promises a cinematic experience marked by grandeur and meticulous craftsmanship. The production team has completed shooting in diverse and exotic locations including Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Delhi, Sharjah, Kochi, and Ladakh.

Cinematographer Manush Nandan captures the visual splendor, while music composer Sushin Shyam adds a melodic touch that enhances the film’s emotional appeal. Editing is skillfully handled by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan, ensuring a seamless narrative flow.

The much-anticipated scenes featuring the iconic duo together are yet to be shot, heightening anticipation further. Overseas distribution is managed by Truth Global Films, with An Mega Media handling the release.

With its remarkable cast, breathtaking locations, and a compelling story, “Patriot” is set to make a lasting impression in Malayalam cinema.