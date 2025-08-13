The Naked Gun Box Office Day 13: Liam Neeson Starrer Holds Strong Globally, ₹471 Crore Milestone Crossed

Thirteen days after release, the film has sailed past the ₹471 crore mark worldwide, cementing its position as one of the year’s most successful Hollywood comedies. However, the numbers from India remain modest, indicating its limited pull among local audiences.

Global Performance So Far

By the end of Day 13, the film’s total earnings have reached approximately ₹471.20 crore worldwide.

* North America: ₹274.35 crore (around $32.9 million)

* Overseas Markets (excluding North America): ₹196.85 crore (around $23.4 million)

* India: Gross of ₹0.78 crore, with net collections at ₹0.69 crore

Week 2 Trend

In its second week, The Naked Gun continues to pull in respectable weekday numbers internationally. While the domestic market in North America remains the biggest contributor, several European territories have shown consistent ticket sales. In contrast, Indian screens have seen very low occupancy, with daily additions of just a few lakhs.

Franchise Benchmark Beaten

The 2025 reboot has already overtaken the lifetime earnings of Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994), which had collected around ₹426 crore ($51.1 million) globally. This makes it the third-highest earner in the series in raw figures, without adjusting for inflation.

Final Word: While The Naked Gun reboot may not be a runaway hit in India, it has delivered a commendable performance overseas, especially in North America. With its current pace, the film could remain in the global top 10 for Hollywood comedies this year, provided the momentum holds through the third weekend.