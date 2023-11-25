The Story Behind Mr Bachchan’s ‘Gifting’ Of Prateeksha To His Daughter

The world may have come to know of Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s decision to gift one of his bungalows Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta through a property portal.

The truth according to sources close to Mr Bachchan, is that the Bharatnayak had decided to let his daughter have that particular property from long before.

A family member informs, “It makes sense. Prateeksha has remained unoccupied since the past two decades. Bachchan Saab has kept it locked after his mother’s death in 2007. Prior to that he divided his time between Jalsa(the Bachchans’ current residence) and Prateeksha where his parents lived. The decision to make Shweta and her two children Navya Naveli and Agastya, the owners of Prateeksha was taken long ago.Paperwork was a mere formaility”

Mr Bachchan is a powerful champion of equal property distribution for both genders.

In an old interaction he had said to me, “I don’t believe in discrimination between the son and daughter . To me Abhishek and Shweta have equal rights on my property.”