The ‘Welcome to Derry’ Trailer Confirms HBO’s Next Big Scare

The Welcome to Derry trailer just dropped, and it’s every bit as chilling as fans hoped. Directed by Andy Muschietti, who gave us the terrifying It films, this HBO series promises a fresh dive into the dark heart of Derry, Maine, in 1962.

We meet a family moving from a military base, looking for a slice of normal life. But Derry is anything but normal. Soon, stories of missing kids swirl through the town. A new group of kids decides to investigate. Cue flashlights, dark sewers, and all the classic horror vibes.

The trailer’s atmosphere is electric. Flickering lights, thick fog, sudden screams—it all adds up to a steady, creeping dread. The discovery of an old car filled with skeletons is especially bone-chilling, raising the stakes without a word spoken.

And then, of course, Pennywise appears. Bill Skarsgård is back, with those glowing eyes and the iconic red balloon that sends a shiver down your spine. His presence turns the fear dial up to eleven.

A quick shot of the infamous Neibolt House is a nostalgic nod to fans of the It reboot, reminding us that some horrors never truly leave.

By the end, Pennywise’s haunting image lingers long after the screen fades. This trailer isn’t just a tease—it’s a promise that Welcome to Derry will deliver fresh scares, old fears, and the kind of horror that stays with you.

If you’re ready to face the shadows again, this trailer is your invitation.