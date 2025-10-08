They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 13: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Inches Closer To 190 Crore

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 13: South superstar Pawan Kalyan’s film continues to stand strong at the box office and is slowly moving towards the 190 crore mark. The credit for the success of the much-awaited film goes to the massive craze among the audience for Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu cinema, and it seems that the collection will soon cross the 190 crore mark, marching slowly towards 200 crore.

The film opened with a massive 63.75 crore on the first day and continued to maintain a steady pace at the box office, with the first week collection crossing 169.3 crore. The collection has dropped to 4.52 crore on the ninth day, and since then it has been dropping to 1.27 crore on the twelfth day.

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG witnessed a slight rise in the collection on the thirteenth day of the release, collecting 1.40 crore, with the grand total reaching 185.85 crore.

If the film continues to run at the same pace, it is likely not only to cross the 190 crore mark but also to reach 200 crores, creating records at the box office in 2025.

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role of OG, a retired gangster who returned to 1993 Bombay to come face-to-face with his old enemy Omi Bhau, setting an intense narrative. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.