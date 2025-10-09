They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 14: Pawan Kalyan Action-Thriller Collects 186.90 Crore

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 14: Pawan Kalyan continues to win hearts at the box office with the film collecting 186.90 crore in the first two weeks of the release. The film was released in theaters on September 25 and opened strongly, collecting 63.75 crore on its first day. Following that, the film maintained its strong standing with the collection reaching 169.3 crore in the first seven days of the release.

Today, Wednesday, October 9, the film completes two weeks of release and has earned a total of 186.90 crore in fourteen days. The film’s collection dropped to just 1.00 crore on its fourteenth day. Despite strong competition from films like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film continues to perform well.

Pawan Kalyan’s immense popularity among the audience has contributed significantly to the film’s success, and if the pace continues, it is likely to surpass the 200 crore mark. Also, the film might witness a rise in collection due to the weekend.

They Call Him OG is an action thriller film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and is directed by Sujeeth. The film also stars actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles.