They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns 147.70 Crore

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated film, They Call Him OG, has made a strong start at the box office. The craze for this mega action-crime film in Telugu cinema was tremendous even before its release, and now the collections are proving the same.

The film earnings are as follows:

* Day 0 (Wednesday Preview): 21 crore

* Day 1 (1st Thursday): 63.75 crore

* Day 2 (1st Friday): 19.25 crore

* Day 3 (1st Saturday): 18.5 crore

* Day 4 (1st Sunday): 18.4 crore

* Day 5 (1st Monday): 7.50 crore

Overall, the film has grossed 147.70 crore in India in just five days.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as OG, a retired gangster who returns to 1993 Bombay to confront his old enemy, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi). Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj also play pivotal roles.

The shooting started in 2023 and was halted several times due to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. The film finally wrapped in 2025. Cinematography is by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, with music by Thaman S.

The film has received neutral reviews from critics. The action sequences and Pawan Kalyan’s powerful screen presence have been widely praised. Emraan Hashmi also delivers a unique performance as the villain.

Crossing 147.70 crore in just five days is a testament to the film’s impressive opening. All eyes are now on the 1st week collection, when they call him OG, and he is expected to make an even bigger splash at the box office.

