“This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more” – Samantha Prabhu on repurposing her wedding dress into a body con dress

Making a bold and powerpacked red carpet appearance in Mumbai last night by none other than one of India’s most loved and followed pan Indian actors – Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha was the recipient of a special Leaders of Change (Female) at an awards show celebrating the power of sustainability. Hosted last night, the event commemorated those across many walks of life who stand true to the promise and belief of a sustainable society.

She looked stunning in a Kresha Bajaj creation. What’s interesting to note is that this outfit was a repurposed and recreation of Samantha’s very own wedding gown which was designed by Bajaj herself. Samantha’s vision took it from a beautiful wedding day gown to an edgy cool body con dress.

Being someone who’s had an entire lifestyle overhaul in the last year given her health, Samantha is someone who’s truly made and continues to make incredible efforts in ensuring she follows a sustainable and well rounded lifestyle.

Talking about her sustainable sartorial choices and what it means to her, Samantha says, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions”

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the highest awaited spy thriller “Citadel : Honey Bunny” opposite Varun Dhawan. She’s also recently invested an incredible clean eating and conscious living business. Samantha’s also taken on an incredible feat of putting the word out on health and wellness through her special podcast – Take 20 along with lifestyle and wellness expert Alkesh Sharotri.