“This is one vacancy which cannot be filled ..” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri mourns to the demise of Ramoji Rao Guru!

Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri known for delivering incredible films to the audience has time and again told impactful subjects. Continuing his streak, he is coming up with his next film, ‘The Delhi Files.’ As the director delves into yet another important subject, he is leaving no stone unturned in his research process, which includes a visit to Gandhi’s Ashram in Sewagram.

Recently on the demise of Ramoji Rao Guru, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media saying

“Ramoji Rao Garu. Ramoji’s death is not just a very big loss for the film industry but also for the media. A visionary who changed the landscape of news and films. This is one vacancy which can not be filled. Thank you, SIR ”

Vivek described Guru as a visionary whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His tribute reflects the profound impact that Ramoji Rao Guru had on the Indian film industry, marking the loss as a significant moment for the creative community.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be coming up with ‘The Delhi Files’ as his next which will demonstrate the audience an enlightening content.