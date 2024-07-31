Tolipara Regains Its Rhythm as Shooting Resumes After Two-Day Hiatus

After a two-day hiatus, Tolipara has finally returned to its familiar rhythm. The strike called off by the directors has relieved the members, who are now eager to make up for lost time. As expected, the studios were abuzz with activity on Wednesday, with almost all serials resuming shooting.

The artists and artisans arrived at the studios according to their call time, brimming with excitement to return to work. With episode banking being a priority, the pressure was palpable. Zee Bangla’s serials ‘Neem Phooler Modhu,’ ‘Phulki,’ ‘Puber Moyna,’ ‘Jagaddhatri,’ and ‘Kon Gopne Mon Bheseche’ were among those that resumed shooting. The channel’s reality show ‘Saregamapa’ was also shot at the DRR studio in Rajarhat.

Gaurav Roy Chowdhury, an actor in the serial ‘Puber Moyna,’ expressed relief at returning to the floor. “It feels good to be back after two days, but we’re shooting under much pressure today. We’re trying to keep the work moving forward as much as possible.” The episode banking of the serial was nothing special, leaving no room for breathers.

Meanwhile, Star Jalsa’s serial ‘Udaan’ was shot at Dasani 1, while ‘Anurag Chhowa’ was shot at Purple Movie Town. Sonamani Saha, the serial ‘Shubho Bibaho’ heroine, was excited to return to shooting. “There was a lot of tension knowing that the shooting would be stopped. Now I feel very good that the problem has been solved quickly.” She added that some episodes were prepared in advance, but a further delay would have caused trouble.

As the shooting resumed, the atmosphere in Tolipara was electric. The crew members, with their unwavering dedication, worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition while the artists focused on delivering their best performances. With the strike behind them, the members of Tolipara are now looking forward to a productive period free from any disruptions.