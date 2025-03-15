Tollywood actor Ravi Shaw gets married

Tollywood actor Ravi Shaw recently entered a new phase in life as he got married on March 12. He shared pictures from the wedding, giving a glimpse of the ceremony. Dressed in an orange kurta with a peach coat, he stood alongside his wife, Supriya Mondal, who wore a red lehenga.

Fans and colleagues from the industry extended their best wishes to the couple. Actress Anamika Chakraborty, among others, congratulated them and was also present at the wedding.

Supriya Mondal, known for her business venture Earth Pottery Shop, has been in the public eye before. She was in a relationship with actor Adrit Roy for a decade. Their association was well known, with Supriya frequently visiting the sets of Mithai, where Adrit played a key role. Plans were once in place for their wedding, but the relationship eventually ended.

Following her breakup with Adrit, Supriya got engaged to a Navy officer. Their engagement photos surfaced online, but that relationship also did not lead to marriage. Now, she has started a new journey with Ravi Shaw.

Ravi and Supriya’s wedding has been a topic of discussion among fans and industry members alike. With well-wishers sending in their congratulations, the couple begins this new chapter surrounded by support from friends, family, and the film fraternity.