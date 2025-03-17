Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen’s Hyderabad residence burgled; valuables stolen

A break-in occurred at actor Vishwak Sen’s residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, during the early hours of Sunday. The actor’s father, C Raju, known as Karate Raju, filed a police complaint after valuables were reported missing.

The burglary took place on the third floor, where Vishwak’s sister, Vanmai, stays. Cash amounting to ₹2.2 lakh, jewellery, and a diamond ring were stolen. At the time of the incident, Raju was on his morning walk, and Vishwak was not present. Vanmai discovered the theft upon waking up and informed the family.

Hyderabad Police’s CLUES team arrived at the location to gather evidence, including fingerprints and CCTV footage. Initial findings suggest the suspect may have had prior knowledge of the house layout, as the individual entered through a specific route and exited within a short period. Authorities have detained some suspects for questioning. Reports indicate that the family was away for two days before the incident.

On the work front, Vishwak featured in multiple projects over the past year. His 2024 films included Gaami, Gangs of Godavari, and Mechanic Rocky, with the latter receiving a comparatively better response. In 2025, he was seen in Laila, which faced criticism, prompting the actor to issue a public statement.

Vishwak is currently working on two upcoming films—a comedy directed by Anudeep KV, tentatively titled Funky, and an action film by Sreedhar Ganta. Further updates on the burglary investigation are awaited.