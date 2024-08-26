Tollywood Actress Payel Mukherjee Attacked by Bike-Borne Assailant in South Kolkata-Raises Concerns Over Women’s Safety

Payel Mukherjee is a talented and versatile Bengali film actress who has significantly impacted the Indian and international film industries. With a diverse range of work spanning Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and Dhallywood, Payel has established herself as a formidable presence on screen. Her impressive filmography includes critically acclaimed Bengali films like ‘Michael’ and ‘Dekh Kamon Lage,’ as well as successful forays into Hindi cinema with ‘Woh 3 Din’ and upcoming releases ‘Konman’ and ‘Pullu.’ Additionally, Payel has made waves in the Telugu and Malayalam film industries with her debut films Srirangapuram’ and ‘Eva,’ respectively, and has also garnered recognition in Dhallywood with films like ‘Captain Khan’ and ‘Gondi,’ which earned three national awards in Bangladesh. With her impressive body of work and numerous accolades, including the Best Actress award at the Kerala Short Film Festival, Payel Mukherjee is undoubtedly a rising star in cinema.

In a disturbing incident, actress Payel Mukherjee was attacked by a bike-borne assailant on Southern Avenue in South Kolkata on Friday evening. The actress took to Facebook Live to share her harrowing experience, recounting how the assailant demanded she open her car door and, when refused, smashed the window. Thankfully, the police arrived promptly and arrested the attacker.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern over women’s safety in Kolkata, particularly in light of the recent protests following the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. The video of Mukherjee’s account has gone viral on social media.

Mukherjee’s experience is a chilling reminder of the risks women face in the city and the need for improved safety measures and accountability from city authorities. The police have confirmed the attacker’s arrest and are investigating further. As the city grapples with the growing concern over violence against women, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for collective action to ensure women’s safety and security.