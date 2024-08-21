Tollywood Shocked: Anindya Chatterjee and Madhuja Banerjee End 14-Year Marriage, Madhuja Announces Divorce on Social Media

The Tollywood industry has been left reeling after the announcement of the divorce of singer and film director Anindya Chatterjee and his wife, Madhuja Banerjee. The couple, who had been married for 14 years, had been a beloved fixture in the industry, with Anindya’s band Chandrabindu having a massive following.

Madhuja took to social media to share the news of their divorce, writing a heartfelt post about their journey together. She expressed her sadness at their marriage’s end but also hoped their friendship would remain strong.

However, despite their strong bond, the couple had been facing issues in their marriage. Madhuja wrote about their relationship: “Anindya wanted to publish a children’s book for Juju with his writings and my pictures. Even before marriage, Anindya loved to draw my pictures. I also love to write. I wanted to be a writer or an artist. But after fourteen long years of fighting at home and abroad, I saw that I was getting tired. I was getting alone.”

Madhuja’s post hinted at the difficulties they had faced in their marriage, with the couple making sincere efforts to bridge the gap over time. Despite their best efforts, they had been unable to salvage their relationship, leading to their decision to part ways.

The news of their divorce has sent shockwaves through the Tollywood industry, with fans and friends expressing their sadness at the end of their marriage. Anindya and Madhuja’s divorce is a reminder that even the strongest relationships can end, leaving only memories and a sense of loss.