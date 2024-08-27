Tollywood Turmoil: Producer-Actor’s Mental Health Issues Halt Shooting of ‘Pagal Premi’

Mithai, aka Soumitrisha Kundu, has already debuted on the big screen with none other than Dev in Pradhan. The film is running successfully in theatres. Mithai’s Uchhey Babu, aka Adrit Roy, is also gearing up to make a comeback on the big screen. The name of the film is Pagal Premi. The film SVF produces will feature a new actress opposite AdriT – Munmun Roy, who has worked as a model before, and this will be her debut on the big screen.

The Bengali entertainment world is abuzz with the unexpected news of the suspension of shooting for Abhirup Ghosh’s upcoming film, Pagal Premi. The reason behind this sudden halt is the producer-actor’s mental health issues, which have raised concerns about the prevalence of mental pollution in the professional world.

According to sources, the production company, SVF, is unhappy with the hero, Adrit Roy, due to his failure to keep his commitments. Before the shooting of ‘Pagal Premi,” the production company and Adrit I agreed that he would not get married before the film’s release. However, Adrit went ahead and got married, violating the agreement.

Furthermore, Adrit left Mumbai and returned to Calcutta without informing anyone after shooting a Hindi serial for the same production company. These incidents led to a strained relationship between Adrit and the production company, resulting in the suspension of the film’s shooting.

The director, Abhirup Ghosh, remained tight-lipped about the issue, stating that the production company would address the matter. Initially, it was expected that ‘Pagal Premi’ would hit theatres this year, but now its release seems uncertain. The completion of the film’s shooting is also in doubt, casting a shadow over its potential release next year.

This incident highlights the pressing issue of mental health in the entertainment industry. The pressure to perform, meet deadlines, and maintain a public image can take a toll on professionals, leading to mental pollution. The industry needs to acknowledge this issue and provide support to those struggling with those struggling with their mental well-being.