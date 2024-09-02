Tota Roy Chowdhury Reminisces About ‘Paglu 2’ Success, Open to Reprising ‘Rudra Roy’ Role in Sequel

Tota Roy Chowdhury, the talented actor behind the iconic villainous character Rudra Roy in Paglu 2, recently shared his nostalgia and insights on the film’s 12-year milestone. In an exclusive conversation with Anandabazar Online, Tota reminisced about the movie’s phenomenal success and lasting impact.

Released in 2012, Paglu 2 became a massive hit, thanks partly to Tota’s memorable portrayal of Rudra Roy, a character who masterfully blended humor and menace. The film’s producer, Surinder Films, commemorated the anniversary by sharing iconic scenes and glimpses on social media.

Tota attributed the film’s enduring appeal to its unique blend of entertainment, citing the character’s humor and relatability. “The villain is the thorn in the audience’s fear, but because of the touch of humor in his character, even children fell in love with him,” he said.

When asked about his experience working on the film, Tota praised director Sujit Mondal’s understanding of acting and commercial filmmaking. “We became friends while working,” he recalled, highlighting the camaraderie among the cast and crew.

Tota also shared an amusing anecdote about shooting in Dubai, where the team encountered a Bengali-speaking driver who surprised them with his language skills.

Regarding the possibility of ‘Paglu 3’, Tota expressed openness to reprising his role, provided the sequel incorporates the same entertainment elements that made the original successful. “If those elements are mixed properly in the sequel, the audience will see,” he stated, citing the success of ‘Stree 2’ as evidence.

However, Tota emphasized the importance of substantial character development, stating, “I want to be involved if there’ll be any sequel with Dev, but if you want to see chemistry like ‘Paglu 2’, you have to give important characters.”

As the film industry continues to evolve, Tota’s remarks underscore the value of crafting compelling characters and stories that resonate with audiences.

With ‘Paglu 2’ celebrating 12 years, fans eagerly await news of a potential sequel. Will Tota Roy Chowdhury reprise his iconic role as Rudra Roy? Only time will tell.

The legacy of ‘Paglu 2’ is a testament to the power of entertainment in Bengali cinema, and Tota Roy Chowdhury’s contributions remain an integral part of its enduring appeal.