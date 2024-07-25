Tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar: Family Members Stage Play on His Life

On Tuesday, Rabindra Sadan staged a special play, ‘Ami Uttam,’ to pay tribute to the legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his death anniversary. The play featured Uttam Kumar’s family members, relatives, and neighbors, who came together to showcase his life and career.

The play, directed by Sharmistha Bandyopadhyay, is a 1 hour and 12-minute presentation highlighting significant events in Uttam Kumar’s life, including his professional choices and leisure activities. However, his personal life was consciously left out of the narrative.

Three actors—Shibapada Banerjee, Joydeep Banerjee, and Abindam Mukherjee—portrayed Uttam Kumar in different stages of his life. Notably, Shibapada Banerjee is Uttamkumar’s grandson. Mahua Chattopadhyay played the role of Molina Devi, Uttam Kumar’s co-star in many films.

The play featured scenes from some of Uttam Kumar’s famous films, such as Othello and Mashima Malpo Khamu, as well as glimpses of his life outside of films. Uttam Kumar’s granddaughter-in-law, actress Devlina Kumar, also performed a dance routine to one of his songs, paying her respects to her grandfather-in-law.

The play was a unique tribute to Uttam Kumar’s legacy, showcasing his contributions to the film industry and his enduring impact on Bengali cinema. By focusing on his professional life and choices, the play highlighted his dedication to his craft and his passion for acting.

Overall, ‘Ami Uttam’ was a heartfelt tribute to a legendary actor, presented by those who knew him best – his family and loved ones. The play will be remembered as a fitting celebration of Uttam Kumar’s life and legacy.