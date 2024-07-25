Mahanayak Honors: Prosenjit, Rachna, Rukmini, and Others Felicitated on Uttam Kumar’s Death Anniversary

The West Bengal government organized a special felicitation ceremony on the death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, honoring industry achievement stars. The ceremony at Dhanadhanya Auditorium saw many stars being felicitated for their contributions to the industry.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the performances of the honorees, saying, “Raja-Gaja Ambarish has no fatigue. Much love to him.” Ambarish Bhattacharya, who debuted in Bengali theatre and has presented many films and serials since 2011, was awarded the film of the year award.

Subhasish Mukhopadhyay, who began his journey in 1981 with the film ‘Choto Bakulpurer Jatri,’ was also honored. The Chief Minister praised his performance, saying, “Even today, Subhasish Babu is impressing everyone.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the hero of one after another hit-to-super-hit film, was also on the best of the year list. The Chief Minister said, “I am proud of the special contribution to Bengali cinema. It’s hard to describe how he’s given one gift after another to the industry for 40 years. I am proud of him.”

Nachiketa Chakraborty, whose words and tunes have always captivated the audience, was honored. The Chief Minister praised his music and said, “His music fascinates us. Whenever I see him, I request him to sing, especially his classical.”

Rukmini Maitra, who entered the world of cinema in 2017 through the movie Champ, was also awarded the best award. The Chief Minister said, “We discovered her from Dev’s movies. It is working so well; I like it very much.”

Rachna Banerjee was also on this year’s honor list, but she could not attend the Parliament session.

The Chief Minister also announced the Kolkata International Film Festival schedule from the stage. The festival will continue from December 4 to December 11. Gautam Ghosh will be the Chairman, and Prasenjit Chatterjee will be the Co-Chairman.