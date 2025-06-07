Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Review (Star Plus): A Fresh Brew of Youth, Drama & Charm

After what feels like an endless run of melodramatic family feuds and recycled love triangles, Star Plus has finally dropped something that cuts through the noise. Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, which premiered on June 6th, sets the tone for a new kind of prime-time drama, something more in tune with today’s viewers, especially Gen Z.

The very first episode, titled “When Katha Met UV”, opens like a slow breeze before quickly picking up pace. There’s an immediate sense of contrast: on one side, we have Katha Kumari Rathi, a calm, introspective, nature-loving girl with an old soul; on the other, UV (Udayveer), a bold, flamboyant chef who bursts onto the screen with the energy of a firecracker.

Played by Afia Tayebali and Abrar Qazi, respectively, both characters are introduced with clarity and charm; there is no confusion about who they are or what they stand for.

At first glance, the college setting and the quirky yet emotionally grounded leads reminded us of Miley Jab Hum Tum—especially the Gunjan-Samrat dynamic.

Katha possesses that quiet strength and innocence that instantly wins you over, while UV’s magnetic charm and swagger evoke a modern take on the classic, confident male lead. But make no mistake, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is carving out its own space. It nods to nostalgia without getting stuck in it.

The narrative quickly finds its footing, setting up the inevitable clash of personalities in a way that doesn’t feel forced. Their first meeting is deliciously awkward, filled with sparks, not romantic yet, but definitely compelling.

You know this isn’t going to be a smooth ride, and that’s precisely what makes it interesting.

The show taps into a younger sensibility. From the vibrant campus life to the breezy yet emotionally aware dialogues, there’s a certain lightness in its tone, one that feels both modern and mindful. It’s not trying to lecture or preach; it’s simply telling a story of two people who are going to collide and probably change each other for the better in the process.

Abrar Qazi fits into UV’s shoes effortlessly. His return to Star Plus feels like a homecoming of sorts, but this time, he’s bringing a lot more colour and charisma to the screen. Afia Tayebali, meanwhile, is a lovely surprise. There’s an understated honesty in her performance that makes Katha quietly magnetic.

And behind it all is a notable name—Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Bengali cinema icon, stepping into Hindi television as a producer. His influence is subtle but visible in the polish and purpose of the storytelling.

To give it a wrap, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad feels like a warm, well-balanced cup of chai; there’s the bite of neem, the sweetness of shahad, and a whole lot of character in between. If this first episode is anything to go by, the show promises not just romance but a journey —one that embraces friction, friendship, and emotional growth.

IWMBuzz rates it 4.5 stars.