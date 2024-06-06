Triptii Dimri holidays with rumoured beau, Sam Merchant; shares images from their vacay

Actress Triptii Dimri is currently living in a time and going through a phase in her career which might be envious of many where post the immense popularity she gained for Animal, and after being the national crush of India at that time, she has now one film after the other lined up ahead.

But it seems that amidst the hectic schedule she is going through, she managed to get some time off and is currently on her vacation in Goa.

What makes this all the more interesting is that Dimri is currently holidaying with rumoured beau, Sam Merchant.

Merchant posted a picturesque video of the sunset from the villa they are residing in and tagged Dimri, which she later reshared. Not just that, Dimri shared her own set of images of a beautiful sunset from the location-

For the uninitiated, Dimri hasn’t accepted or denied her relationship with Merchant but the rumors of them dating each other gained mileage in December after images of them from a wedding went viral.

As known, Dimri has a stacked 2024 lined up ahead which include four films – Bad Newwz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from these, Dimri also has Aashiqui 3 lined up ahead.