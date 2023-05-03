Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to stream on Netflix from 3rd May

Subhash K Jha talks about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie was indeed a grand success and fans loved the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Read more details in order to find new details about the movie

After its success at the box-office, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to stream on Netflix from 3rd May. Post his multiple super-hit rom-coms, Luv Ranjan delivered a never-seen-before story with a fresh-on-the-block pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Talking about his excitement for the film releasing on Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor shares, “I am very excited that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will now be available to entertain fans around the world. After the response we got in theatres, we are excited to be able to showcase our hard work to Netflix audiences across so many countries. I am eager to know the global audience reaction.’’

Madness ensues when a ‘Player’ in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who’s a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits.