Vaani Kapoor signs next; to be seen in and as ‘Badtameez Gill’, a modern-age dramedy

Vaani Kapoor will be seen in and as Badtameez Gill as she is set to headline a coming-of-modern-age dramedy about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. Badtameez Gill is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and to-be-released Pooja Meri Jaan.

Producer duo Nickky & Viicky said in a statement through their spokesperson, “Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place.”

They add, “Vaani is a top-notch actress and she hasn’t been seen in an out and out comedies & family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job in this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her.”

They further said, “We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully, we will entertain a lot of people with our film.”

The film is set to start its shooting schedule in underway in Bareilly. It also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani’s brother and acting stalwart Paresh Rawal plays Vaani’s father in the film.