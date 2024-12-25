Vasan Bala Opens Up On The Failure Of Jigra: “I cried for two months”

Acclaimed filmmaker Vasan Bala recently reflected on the emotional toll of Jigra’s underwhelming box-office performance. Speaking candidly on the latest episode of The Bombay Dream, hosted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Bala expressed his shock and deep disappointment at the film’s commercial failure, despite its stellar cast and strong production backing.

“I cried for two months,” Bala revealed. “It’s not just about being satisfied with the creative process; box office numbers also carry a responsibility.” (translated). Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead and produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jigra was poised to make an impact with its intense storyline and powerhouse performances. However, the film’s reception fell short of expectations.

Jigra tells the gripping story of Satya, a young woman with a troubled past who embarks on a perilous mission to free her wrongfully imprisoned brother from a foreign jail. The emotionally charged narrative and Bhatt’s commanding performance were highlights of the film, but it struggled to translate these strengths into box-office success.

Bala, known for his distinctive storytelling in films like Monica, O My Darling, admitted that the failure was particularly difficult to process given the film’s high-profile resources and talent. Reflecting on the experience, he emphasized the dual nature of filmmaking, where creative satisfaction must align with commercial viability.

Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film, Jigra, unfortunately, emerged as one of her biggest box-office setbacks. Despite high expectations, the Vasan Bala directorial struggled to resonate with audiences. Mixed reviews and tepid word-of-mouth hindered its performance, leaving the film unable to recover its production costs. It collected 31 crore, as per reports.