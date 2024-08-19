Veteran Actor Victor Banerjee Returns Home After Hospitalisation-Now Fully Recovered

Veteran actor Victor Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital and returned home, relieving his fans and well-wishers. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on August 14 after he suddenly fell ill. Initially, doctors feared that he had suffered a heart attack, but subsequent tests revealed that his blood pressure had dropped significantly.

Banerjee was admitted to the ICU as a precautionary measure but later shifted to a normal bed as his condition stabilized. According to his manager, he was finally discharged from the hospital on August 18 and is currently in Dehradun.

The 75-year-old actor was last seen in Windows Production House’s Puja film Raktabeej, where he played Pranab Mukherjee. The film, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, was widely appreciated by the audience.

Banerjee’s sudden illness caused concern among his fans and the film fraternity, but his speedy recovery relieved all. His manager confirmed that the veteran actor is now fully healthy and is resting at home.

The actor’s return home is welcome news for his fans, who were worried about his health. Banerjee has had a long and illustrious career in films, and his contribution to Indian cinema has been significant. His recovery is a testament to his strength and resilience, and fans eagerly await to see him back on screen soon.

Victor Banerjee’s return home after hospitalization is welcome news for his fans and the film fraternity. The veteran actor is now fully recovered and is resting at home. His speedy recovery is a testament to his strength and resilience, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on screen soon.