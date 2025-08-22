Veteran Punjabi Actor-Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away at 65

The Punjabi entertainment industry mourns the loss of one of its most beloved icons, Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away today at the age of 65. The celebrated actor and comedian breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after suffering a brief illness, reportedly from a brain stroke.

Bhalla’s passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi cinema and comedy. His unique blend of satire, sharp wit, and character-driven humor left an indelible mark on fans. He became best known for his roles in films such as Carry On Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, and Sardaar Ji. His portrayal of the ever-popular Advocate Dhillon brought laughter to millions across generations.

Born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana, Jaswinder Bhalla showcased his many talents throughout his life. He earned a PhD and served as a professor and head of the Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Despite his successful academic career, Bhalla pursued his passion for comedy, making his debut in the entertainment world with the satirical audio-video series Chhankata in 1988.

Chhankata captured the hearts of audiences, and Bhalla’s characters, especially Chacha Chatar Singh, became staples of Punjabi humor. He later transitioned to films, where he made an unforgettable impression with his impeccable timing, expressive performances, and relatable humor.

Over the past two decades, Bhalla starred in dozens of Punjabi films, effortlessly balancing slapstick and social commentary. His final film appearance occurred in the 2024 release Shinda Shinda No Papa, alongside Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

Beyond the screen, Bhalla earned admiration for his humility and kindheartedness. Just last year, a heartwarming story went viral when he helped a schoolgirl—who didn’t own a phone—see a selfie she had taken with him by sharing it online. This gesture reflected the warmth and empathy that endeared him to fans everywhere.

Bhalla’s cremation will take place on August 23 at 12 PM at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. He is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, a fine arts teacher, and his son, Pukhraj Bhalla, who has followed in his father’s footsteps into acting.

Leaders, celebrities, and fans have expressed their deep sorrow over Bhalla’s passing. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a heartfelt tribute, calling him “a timeless artist whose legacy will forever echo in Punjab’s cultural landscape.”

Jaswinder Bhalla represented more than just comedy; he embodied a cultural phenomenon. From lecture halls to film sets, he infused intelligence, sincerity, and laughter into everything he touched.

As the Punjabi film fraternity and millions of fans bid farewell to one of their brightest stars, Bhalla leaves behind a legacy rich with laughter, learning, and love. His performances will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Jaswinder Bhalla. Your laughter will echo forever.