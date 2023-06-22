ADVERTISEMENT
Vidya Balan On Playing A Detective In Neeyat

Vidya Balan is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the country and we love her for all the right reasons. Well, let’s check out the latest that’s happening at her end and well, you will simply love it for real. Read here for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Jun,2023 14:16:43
Anu Menon’s Neeyat looks like a Knives Out ripoff with Vidya Balan playing Daniel Craig. Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, billionaire Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party;it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors.”

Neeyat is Balan’s second outing with director Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi and her fourth collaboration with Vikram Malhotra , Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and she loved the experience. “I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least,I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

