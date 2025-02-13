Vijay Deverakonda calling Rashmika Mandanna ‘Rushiee’ gets the internet crazy; here’s why

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom (Saamraajya) has been released, generating strong reactions from fans. The actor’s return to the big screen in a powerful role has created buzz, with many discussing the film’s scale and fresh cinematic approach.

Following the teaser launch, social media has been flooded with responses. Among them, actress Rashmika Mandanna’s reaction stood out. She shared Deverakonda’s poster on her social media, appreciating his choices. Over the years, the two actors have been linked, but they have consistently maintained that they share a close friendship.

Deverakonda later acknowledged Mandanna’s post by resharing it on his Instagram story. Along with his response, he referred to her as Rushiee, a nickname that was unfamiliar to many fans. His message included a namaste, red heart, and hug emoji, sparking curiosity among their followers.

Fans were quick to react, with many expressing excitement over this personal revelation. While the actors have often supported each other’s work, their interactions continue to be a topic of discussion.

Kingdom marks a significant project for Deverakonda, and the teaser has set the stage for further anticipation. With social media conversations gaining momentum, fans are eager to see more updates from the film and the actors involved.