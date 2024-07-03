Villain ‘Sumit Ganguly’ Regrets for the Lack of Opportunity in Bengali Film Industry

Two blue-grey scary eyes. swollen cheeks, If he grits his teeth on screen, audience strat to lose their minds. Mothers scared children even by his name. Playing the role of a villain since 90’s till now, an asset to Bengali Film Industry. He wanted to be a hero and romance with the heroines on the big screen. But he became a villain by fate. However, the actor has admitted that his appearance suits him better as a villain, and not as a hero.

Recently the actor posted two pictures on his facebook. In one he’s being seen wearing black sunglasses and another one the makeover look like some monastic. In this regard, he told Digital Ei Samay, ” The picture wearing glasses is not a recent movie look. Four-five years back I did a movie called ‘Click’ . I played the role of a caretaker there. Kind of a scary character. But due to several issues, the movie has not been released yet. Suddenly our producer came to the shooting set wearing these sunglasses one day. Then I took the picture borrowing those. Many people said that I look good. I have never posted this picture anywhere before and the other monastic look was basically from ‘Mahapith-Tarapith’ serial. The character I have played there posted that only for my fans.”

The actor has no regret for not being portrayed as a hero in any film. But his only regret is not getting enough opportunity playing any other characters apart from a Villain. “But I can say one thing, if someone gave me an opportunity to act as a comedian, I can say that I would have eaten the market of many comedians. If I had been given the opportunity to act as a father, I would have given a straight goal to my contemporaries. The industry did not use me. If I had played the role of a woman. No one will understand who is actually acting. I know how to draw all kinds of characters. So I don’t think about it anymore .” the actor stated with grief.

Sumit Ganguly now has one after another heavyweight movies starting from Dev starring ‘Khadan’. He has worked with actors and actresses of all generations.