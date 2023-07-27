ADVERTISEMENT
Vivek Agnihotri clarifies misleading reports, no box office clash with Prabhas

Vivek Agnihotri, has stepped forward to denounce fake news surrounding an alleged box office clash with Prabhas. Reports had been circulating in the media, suggesting that Agnihotri's upcoming film would face a head-to-head confrontation with a much-anticipated Prabhas starrer.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 16:46:12
Renowned Bollywood filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri, has stepped forward to denounce fake news surrounding an alleged box office clash with Prabhas. Reports had been circulating in the media, suggesting that Agnihotri’s upcoming film would face a head-to-head confrontation with a much-anticipated Prabhas starrer. However, the acclaimed director has come forward to set the record straight, refuting the misleading claims.

Addressing the matter on Twitter, Vivek tweeted a report that said that he had won the box office clash that occurred during the release of The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam in March last year. The report also added that he was planning the same clash with The Vaccine War. Vivek clarified this report and wrote in the caption: “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me.”

The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, was one of the highest-grossing movies 2022. Written by Vivek and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others. Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal produce it in association with Zee Studios. Although the film generated controversy, it became a sleeper hit and the first Hindi film to cross the ₹ 250-crore mark at the domestic box office since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and was about a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge’s character. It received poor reviews and tanked at the box office.

