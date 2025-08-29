War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer Film’s Total Reaches 231.25 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead role, the action thriller film’s total has reached 231.25 crore on the fifteenth day. The film saw a significant dip in the collection from the fourteenth day; however, it earned a moderate 1.5 crore at the box office on the fifteenth day.

The action thriller started with an impressive 52 crore at the box office, marking a good start for the film. And the collection crossed the 200 crore club, earning 204.25 crore in the first week. And the film earned around 27 crore in the second week of the film, taking the collection to a total of 229.75 crore. And now, with earning 1.5 crore at the start of the third week, the film has reached 231.25 crore. The steady performance of the film at the box office is helping the collection near the 250 crore mark. The film might cross the 250 crore mark in one or two weeks.

War 2 is a Hindi-language action thriller film. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under his Production house, Yash Raj Films. The film also marks South superstar Jr NTR’s debut in Hindi films. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The film was released in theaters on August 14, 2025, a day before Independence Day.