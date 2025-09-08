War 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: After a great opening, so far the worldwide collection of 359.51 crores

War 2 had a blockbuster opening at the box office, but after 25 days, its earnings graph has slowed down considerably. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film is an important part of the YRF spy universe, in which the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR got a tremendous response from the audience.

According to reports, on Day 25, the film collected 0.6 crores from the Hindi version and 0.02 crores from the Telugu version.

The film’s opening was 52 crores on its first day, which increased to 57.85 crores on the second day. War 2 had a strong opening weekend, with collections of 33.25 crores on Saturday and 32.65 crores on Sunday.

However, as the weekdays started, the film’s momentum started to drop. The film earned 8.75 crores on Monday, nine crores on Tuesday, 5.75 crores on Wednesday, and five crores on Thursday.

The second week started on a slow note. The film earned four crores on Friday, 6.85 crores on Saturday, and 7.25 crores on Sunday. But after this, the collections fell sharply on the weekdays and earned 2.15 crores on Monday, 2.75 crores on Tuesday, 2.50 crores on Wednesday, and just 1.5 crores on Thursday.

Collection so far:

* India Net: 236.47 Cr

* India Gross: 282.51 Cr

* Overseas: 77 Cr

* Worldwide Total: 359.51 Cr

Budget of the film and its future journey

The budget of War 2 is said to be around 400 crore. Despite the earnings so far, it does not seem easy to recover the cost of the film. The film’s hold in India has weakened, and if the collection does not remain stable in the coming days, the possibility of loss may increase.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is part of the YRF spy universe, in which films like Pathaan and Tiger have already been released.

Bobby Deol’s entry is shown in the post-credit scene of War 2, which lays the foundation for the upcoming film Alpha. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles and will release in December.

War 2 initially created tremendous enthusiasm, but after 25 days, the film’s earnings graph decreased. Now, it remains to be seen how long the film will survive after the second weekend.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for every update on the box office.