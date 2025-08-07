Warner Bros. Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel With Robert Pattinson — Filming Begins 2026

It’s all cheers for Batman fans as Warner Bros. Discovery has officially confirmed that The Batman Part II is moving forward. The long-awaited sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, is set to begin filming in spring 2026, with a theatrical release slated for October 2027.

Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight, continuing his intense and brooding portrayal of Bruce Wayne. The actor has had a high-profile year, working on major projects like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. Now, he’s gearing up to once again bring Gotham’s vigilante to life.

The update came in a recent shareholder letter, where Warner Bros. Discovery similarly took the opportunity to highlight the success of James Gunn’s Superman, which has grossed nearly $550 million worldwide at the box office. The studio also stated that its DC properties are continuing to have increasing strength across its films and television, as per Variety.

There is a clear difference when it comes to the new DC Universe being launched under Gunn vs. The Batman Part II – it exists in its own universe entirely. Matt Reeves’ version of Gotham is darker, more grounded, and heavily focused on detective storytelling, a direction that resonated with fans and critics alike in the first film.

With a clear production timeline and Pattinson locked in, excitement is already building. The return of this darker, more complex Batman promises to deliver another cinematic event worth waiting for. The countdown to Gotham’s next chapter has officially begun.