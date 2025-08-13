Weapons Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror Thriller Crosses ₹581 Crore Worldwide in Just Five Days

Day-Wise Performance & Global Totals

* Day 1 (Friday): ₹151 crore ($18.2 million, North America)

* Opening Weekend (Days 1–3): ₹352 crore ($42.5 million, North America)

* Five-Day Worldwide Total: ₹581 crore ($70 million)

* International Share (Outside North America): ₹228 crore ($27.5 million)

India Collection Update

Although the film’s primary market is North America, Weapons has also seen a noteworthy presence in Indian theaters, aided by its critical acclaim and genre appeal. Industry trackers estimate the India share to be in the ₹10–15 crore range by Day 5, mostly from metro cities and premium formats.

Conclusion

By Day 5, Weapons is no longer just a horror hit—it’s a full-blown global box office phenomenon. With ₹581 crore in just five days, the film is pacing ahead of several 2025 blockbusters. If its momentum continues into the second weekend, the ₹750 crore mark could be within reach before the end of week two.