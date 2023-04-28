When Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan praised Dhvani Bhanushali calling her 'Natural Performer'

Here take a look at the time when Advait Chandan praised Dhvani Bhanushali, calling her a natural performer, read below

The Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan once praised Dhvani Bhanushali, calling her a natural performer. He directed a music video, ‘Preet’ sung by the digital singer, Dhvani. And while directing the music video, Advait revealed how he got impressed with Dhvani’s fantastic voice and singing abilities while directing the music video. He then went on to praise the singer more, calling her a ‘natural performer’

Advait Chandan praises Dhvani Bhanushali

Advait Chandan said, “She had done glamorous videos, dance videos before with Preet. I wanted to showcase her talent as an actor. She’s a very natural performer, very comfortable in her skin. I wanted to bring out those qualities in a music video. She’s so easy to work with, as an actor she’s very talented and has a very bright future.”

About Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali, the young and talented Indian singer, has been garnering love in the music industry with her chart-topping hits and soulful voice. With her captivating performances and impressive vocal range, she has carved a niche for herself in the highly competitive music scene.

Since her debut in 2018 with the song “Ishare Tere,” Dhvani has been consistently delivering hits one after the other. Her collaborations with popular artists like Guru Randhawa, Tanishk Bagchi, and Neha Kakkar have further cemented her position as one of the most sought-after singers in the industry.

In 2020, Dhvani’s song “Vaaste” became a huge hit and went on to become one of the most-watched Indian music videos on YouTube, with over 1 billion views. The song not only showcased Dhvani’s singing prowess but also her acting skills, as she starred in the music video alongside actor Siddharth Gupta.