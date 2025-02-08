Box Office Day 1: ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ beats ‘Loveyapa’

Himesh Reshammiya’s latest film, Badass Ravikumar, and Khushi Kapoor–Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa both arrived in theatres this week. While Loveyapa marks the first theatrical release for its lead actors, Badass Ravikumar brings Reshammiya back to acting after several years.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Badass Ravikumar had a better opening, collecting ₹2.75 crore on its first day. In contrast, Loveyapa registered ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office. The difference in performance is also reflected in theatre occupancy, with Badass Ravikumar recording 17.28 percent, while Loveyapa saw an overall occupancy of 9.56 percent.

Both films had a similar number of screenings across India. Loveyapa played in approximately 2300 shows, including 404 in Mumbai and 589 in the National Capital Region. Meanwhile, Badass Ravikumar had about 2200 shows, with 419 in Mumbai and 543 in NCR.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. The film features a supporting cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Grusha Kapoor.

For Reshammiya, Badass Ravikumar has become his highest opening film. His earlier projects, such as Aap Kaa Surroor (2007) and Karzzzz (2008), opened at ₹1.79 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively.

While Badass Ravikumar has outperformed Loveyapa on day one, how both films sustain in the coming days will determine their overall box office success.