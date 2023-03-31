Actress-producer Neetu Chandra is ready with her second film in the Maithili language. It goes by the intriguing title of Jackson Halt and is directed by Neetu’s brother Nitin.Neetu who was Los Angeles based until recently , is now back in India to pursue a career as actor and producer.

Says Neetu, “I’ve produced a film in Bhojpuri Deswa in 1911 and another film in Maithili entitled Mithila Makhaan. Now my brother Nitin and I are ready with our second Maithili film. I see no reason why it shouldn’t get an audience . People in this country are now watching films in Tamil, Telugu and Korean. Why not Maithili.”

Interestingly Maithili is not Neetu’s mother tongue. “My mother tongue is Bhojpuri. But I love all the three languages of Bihar ,Maithili, Maghi and Bhojpuri and consider them all my mother tongue.”

Neetu whose last Hollywood film Never Back Down: Revolt directed by Kellie Madison is now available on Prime Video, considers herself an Indian and Hollywood actor. “In the West there is Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who have created a buzz. Then it’s me. I am now back in India because I want to produce films in my mother tongue. I am open to offers in both India and the West.”