Actress Neetu Chandra moves Patna High Court against Honey Singh’s Song ‘Maniac’

Actress Neetu Chandra has approached the Patna High Court, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song Maniac. She has raised concerns over the lyrics and visuals, alleging that they promote obscenity. The petition also mentions lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi, who contributed to the track.

Chandra has urged the court to intervene and mandate alterations to the song’s content, claiming that it promotes hyper-sexualisation and objectifies women. She has also expressed discontent over the way Bhojpuri language has been incorporated in the track, stating that it reinforces stereotypes rather than celebrating the richness of the language.

The plea is expected to be heard in court later this month. In her argument, Chandra emphasized that music and entertainment should not normalize content that diminishes women’s dignity or misrepresents a language spoken by millions. She believes such portrayals counteract efforts toward gender equality.

This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal scrutiny over his songs. In the past, complaints have been filed against him for lyrics that some have deemed inappropriate. In one such case, an FIR was lodged against him in Punjab, though authorities later decided not to pursue the matter.

Additionally, in 2012, a separate complaint was registered in Lucknow regarding a song that was accused of containing offensive content. That case involved multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning indecent representation.

As legal proceedings unfold, the controversy surrounding Maniac adds to the ongoing conversation about artistic freedom and social responsibility in the entertainment industry.