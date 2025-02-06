Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s special gesture for Aamir Khan at ‘Loveyapa’ Screening

Mumbai witnessed a rare and notable reunion of Bollywood’s three biggest stars—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—at the special screening of Loveyapa, marking Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut. The event brought together the industry veterans as they showed their support for Aamir’s son.

Aamir and Shah Rukh shared a warm moment, with the latter arriving to congratulate Junaid. The two actors exchanged greetings, with Aamir welcoming SRK with an embrace. Shah Rukh was also seen interacting with Junaid and Ira Khan, sharing a conversation before they posed for photographers.

Salman Khan also attended the event, extending his encouragement to Junaid. He posed alongside Aamir, Junaid, and Ira for the cameras, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a romantic drama featuring Junaid alongside Khushi Kapoor. The storyline takes an unconventional approach, where a father compels a couple to swap their phones, setting off an unexpected chain of events.

The presence of the three Khans at the screening created excitement among fans and industry members alike. Their show of camaraderie and support for the younger generation in Bollywood stood out as a highlight of the night. The event also served as a rare public appearance of all three superstars together, making it a moment to remember for their admirers.