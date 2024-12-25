Honey Singh Calls Out Badshah’s Mockery, Stands Firm In Ongoing Rivalry

Rapper Honey Singh has spoken out about his ongoing feud with fellow artist Badshah, revealing that the rivalry, which began over a decade ago, was fueled by repeated negative comments and songs directed at him. Both artists initially rose to prominence as part of the popular rap collective Mafia Mundeer, alongside Ikka, Raftaar, and Lil Golu. The group produced hits like Gabru, Haeye Mera Dil, and Siftaan before disbanding, leading to a falling-out between Singh and Badshah.

In a recent interview with India Today, Singh shared that he had remained silent for years despite constant provocations. However, the rapper explained that he felt compelled to respond due to Badshah’s mockery of his battle with illness. Singh mentioned the pressure from his fans to address the situation, which led him to publicly voice his grievances for the first time.

Singh also referenced a Hindi verse he wrote in response to Badshah’s actions, further emphasizing the personal nature of the rift. While Badshah has expressed a desire to move past their differences, Singh’s remarks suggest that he is still holding onto old grudges. During a recent appearance on India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan, Singh took an indirect dig at Badshah, asserting that he has no competition in the music industry.

Despite Badshah’s attempts to reconcile and leave the past behind, Singh’s continued resentment highlights that their feud remains unresolved. The rivalry between the two rappers, once close collaborators, has become one of the most talked-about conflicts in the Indian music scene. Fans are left to wonder whether time will eventually heal the divide or if the tension between the two icons will continue to simmer.