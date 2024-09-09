Digital | News

Singer and rapper Badshah is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars on the music circuit, but just like the many musical artists out there, he was been at the centre of controversies both in his professional and personal life. The man has admittedly had a failed marriage in the recent past and while he doesn’t open up on it often, he did talk about the institution of marriage and who should pursue it and not, in a long interview with Lallantop.

Badshah was quoted saying, “I think marriage is a flawed concept in today’s day and age. I feel there should be modifications to it. I believe there is a lot of pressure surrounding it. I also believe that one should think a lot and only get married after you have attained a certain amount of maturity, which would be when you possibly reach 40 years. I guess you should get married when you are extremely sure, or else you are insulting the institution of marriage – which is happening now.”

He added, “How would a 20-21-year-old know how to work in a marriage and how to handle it today’s youth is very ambitious in general – so I guess it suffers and hence your relationship suffers. Relationships, according to me is a duty and a full-time job. I believe to co-exist with someone with an opinion, I believe is a full-time job, especially when you have a strong opinion about things. So, you need to be extremely sure that you will take that sacrifice, take that pain – then you do it.”

On his work front, Badshah recently had collaborations like ‘Sajna’ with Divine and Daaku with Sharvi Yadav. The rapper also had multiple songs in Bollywood in the form of ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe’ in Ishq Vishk Rebound, and ‘Naina’ in Crew.