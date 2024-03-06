Netizens Hail the Biggest track of the year ‘Naina’ By Diljit Dosanjh Ft. Badshah from ‘Crew’, Says, “Naina hits the bullseye…

The first song from the highly-anticipated movie ‘Crew’ has been released and it has taken social media by storm. Titled ‘Naina’, the track is being touted as the biggest song of the year and features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who all look stunning in the video. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, who have given several chartbusters in the past, and they have once again rocked it with this one. Within no time of its release, the song has won the hearts of the audience and has been receiving a lot of appreciation on social media. The netizens can’t stop singing its praises.

People are completely mesmerized by the expressions, beats, and overall vibe of the latest track ‘Naina’ by Diljit Dosanjh, featuring Badshah from ‘Crew’. The rap by Badshah has resonated with listeners, infusing the song with an additional dose of energy and swagger. Furthermore, the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh has captured the hearts of audiences, with many praising their on-screen pairing. Additionally, the song has already begun to gain traction on Instagram reels, with users incorporating it into their videos, further amplifying its popularity and reach across social media platforms.

From praising the three queens, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, to calling it a really hot song, the netizens are praising the song ‘Naina’ from ‘Crew’. Here’s how the netizens have reacted.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.