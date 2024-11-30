Badshah Shares Heartfelt Moment With Nana Patekar On Indian Idol 15

Popular rapper and music sensation Badshah recently took to social media to share a touching moment from the sets of Indian Idol 15, where he had the honor of meeting veteran actor Nana Patekar. The rapper, who is currently a judge on the singing reality show alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, expressed his awe and gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with such legends.

In his post, Badshah described the experience of being on Indian Idol as “nothing short of surreal.” He praised the contestants for consistently raising the bar and elevating the show’s standards. However, the highlight of his post was his heartfelt encounter with Nana Patekar, who visited the set to promote his upcoming film Vanvaas.

Badshah revealed how Patekar, known for his no-nonsense persona, delivered a touching compliment. The actor admitted he hadn’t followed Badshah’s work but appreciated the rapper’s sincerity, saying, “Maine tera kaam to nai suna ke tu kya karta hai lekin tujhe yahan bolte hue suna to acha laga kyonki tu jo bolta hai dil se bolta hai” (I haven’t heard your work or know what you do, but listening to you here, I felt you speak from the heart). The emotional message left Badshah deeply moved, as reflected in his caption filled with gratitude.

The photo accompanying the post captures the warmth of their interaction, with Badshah and Nana Patekar sharing a genuine embrace. Fans have lauded the moment, praising both for their humility and mutual respect.

Patekar’s visit also served to promote his highly anticipated film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, which is set to release on December 20. The film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in key roles and promises an emotionally gripping narrative that audiences are eagerly awaiting.

Badshah’s post not only highlighted the magic of the moment but also served as a reminder of the unifying power of art, where legends from different domains come together to inspire. Fans of both the music and film industry are now looking forward to what’s next from these celebrated icons.

With Vanvaas around the corner and Indian Idol 15 delivering stellar performances week after week, this heartfelt exchange will undoubtedly remain a memorable highlight of the season.