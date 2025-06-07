Housefull 5 Opens With A Bang at the Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Biggest Non Holiday Opening Ever, Mints 24.35 Crores Nett Day 1

Housefull 5 has shattered multiple records on its opening day. It marks as Akshay Kumar’s strongest box office openings in recent times. It is also the highest non-holiday opener for any comedy film, and the biggest opening ever for the Housefull franchise.

The buzz around the film’s dual-version concept—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B has captured the attention of moviegoers, creating a frenzy of excitement. This never-seen-before creative twist has generated massive curiosity and is driving repeat value, with many fans returning to watch the alternate version.

The unbeatable comic timing of Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Nana Patekar has delivered laugh-out-loud moments that are being widely praised on social media. The surprise cameos and multi-ending format is adding to the fun factor. The film witnessed a notable surge in walk-ins post matinee shows, indicating strong momentum and is eying for a big weekend number.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also written the story and screenplay for Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 is released across the world in theaters near you!