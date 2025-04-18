Yo Yo Honey Singh Sparks Dating Rumors with Egyptian Model, Emma Bakr; WATCH VIDEO

Indian music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again drawing public interest, this time due to a social media post involving Egyptian model Emma Bakr. The video, posted on April 17, 2025, shows the two at what appears to be a private birthday gathering, held at a fine-dining location.

The event seemed to be a celebration in honour of Emma Bakr. Surrounded by close associates, the clip offers glimpses of casual moments during the evening. One particular frame, where Singh is seen holding hands with the model as a cake is brought in, triggered speculation about their relationship status.

Captioned “Happy Birthday Cleopatra @model_emaa !! Love u steve bro,” the post generated a wave of responses across platforms. The background music playing during the video was Singh’s popular track Millionaire, adding familiarity for his followers.

Singh, known for regularly updating fans with glimpses of his life, has previously been open about his personal milestones. His last known relationship was with model-actor Tina Thadani, which ended in early 2023. Before that, he was married to Shalini Talwar. The former couple’s separation was finalized in court in November 2023, following over a decade of marriage.

While this latest post has raised curiosity among fans, neither Singh nor Bakr has addressed the growing interest in their possible connection. The duo’s body language and the tone of the event have led to a flurry of assumptions, but no formal statement has been issued so far.

With Singh continuing to share content online, many are now watching closely for further updates or clarifications regarding the nature of this new association.

View Instagram Post 1: Yo Yo Honey Singh Sparks Dating Rumors with Egyptian Model, Emma Bakr; WATCH VIDEO