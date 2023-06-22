Yo Yo Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, deets inside

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most loved and admired singers and performing artistes that we have in the country and for the longest time. He has been absolutely at his best during the early years of 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. There was a time when literally anything and everything that he attempted turned into gold for him. He has got a humongous fan base all over the country and no wonder, when it comes to grooving to his beats and having fun, he’s one of the most appreciated singers and rappers around. More often than not, we hear happy and entertaining work updates from Yo Yo Honey Singh’s end involving music. This time however, we hear a rather very indifferent update from his end.

As per the latest reports in the media, Yo Yo Honey Singh has apparently received a threat call from Goldy Brar, the main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Post the same, he reached Delhi Police headquarters from where he asked for security from the Delhi Police. Let’s check out the latest video here below –

#BREAKING : Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, reaches Delhi Police headquarters. Honey Singh has claimed to have received a threat call from Goldy Brar, the main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He asked for security from the Delhi Police.#HoneySingh… pic.twitter.com/T0ryDdyoPl — upuknews (@upuknews1) June 21, 2023

Well, here's hoping and praying that everything remains safe and sound at his end. May he be protected from any threat that can disturb the peace and sanity of his family and well-wishers.