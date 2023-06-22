ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Yo Yo Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, deets inside

Know the latest about Yo Yo Honey Singh and what's the latest happening at his end. Well, right now, all Yo Yo Honey Singh fans must be immensely worried. Let's read the latest update

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Jun,2023 10:00:36
Yo Yo Honey Singh receives threat call from Goldy Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, deets inside

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most loved and admired singers and performing artistes that we have in the country and for the longest time. He has been absolutely at his best during the early years of 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. There was a time when literally anything and everything that he attempted turned into gold for him. He has got a humongous fan base all over the country and no wonder, when it comes to grooving to his beats and having fun, he’s one of the most appreciated singers and rappers around. More often than not, we hear happy and entertaining work updates from Yo Yo Honey Singh’s end involving music. This time however, we hear a rather very indifferent update from his end.

As per the latest reports in the media, Yo Yo Honey Singh has apparently received a threat call from Goldy Brar, the main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Post the same, he reached Delhi Police headquarters from where he asked for security from the Delhi Police. Let’s check out the latest video here below –

Well, here’s hoping and praying that everything remains safe and sound at his end. May he be protected from any threat that can disturb the peace and sanity of his family and well-wishers. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam’s cute ‘chotu motu’ moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh
Siddharth Nigam’s cute ‘chotu motu’ moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh
FIR Filed Against Yo Yo Honey Singh And Team For Assault
FIR Filed Against Yo Yo Honey Singh And Team For Assault
Big News: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani break up, deets inside
Big News: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani break up, deets inside
Neha Kakkar – Yo Yo Honey Singh: Punjabi Wedding Songs To Dance On
Neha Kakkar – Yo Yo Honey Singh: Punjabi Wedding Songs To Dance On
Get groovy: Party Playlist By Yo Yo Honey Singh
Get groovy: Party Playlist By Yo Yo Honey Singh
Watch: Mouni Roy burns oomph game in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new single, check out
Watch: Mouni Roy burns oomph game in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new single, check out
Latest Stories
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seek blessings of Mahadev, celebrate anniversary together
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Read Latest News