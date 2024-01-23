Why Were These VVIPS From Filmistan Missing At Ayodhya?

Although Filmistan(also known as Bollywood ) was fairly represented at Ayodhya today, one was rather baffled to see some A-listers missing from this historic event.

While Ranbir-Alia and Katrina-Vicky made their presence felt , where were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Sources say they were not invited. If not, why not? Could it have something to do with Deepika’s JNU incident in 2020?

Also in the not-invited list was Karan Johar, the single-most powerful filmmaker of Filmistan. His absence was notably glaring. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was invited but couldn’t attend due to a health issue.

Manoj Bajpayee was also not invited, although Akshay Kumar,a trueblue fan of PM Narendra Modi was invited,but had to skip the historic event as he was shooting in Jordan.

Also glaring in their absence were the three Khan superstars, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir who were missing at the event this afternoon at Ayodhya which united the entire nation like never before.

A source very close to one of the Khan superstars says, “Shah Rukh was not invited. And from what I know, neither was Salman or Aamir. If they had been, there was no way they would not have attended. Being seen at Ayodhya on Sunday was a crucial issue. I am surprised Akshay didn’t fly down from wherever he was shooting for this historic occasion.”