Will Sunny Deol Get The National Award For Gadar? Dharmendra Responds

When asked about Sunny’s chances of winning the National award for Gadar his legendary father Dharmendra responded nonchalantly. “I don’t know if Sunny will get the National award for Gadar 2. But the audiences have already given him every award possible.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Sep,2023 10:37:32
Sunny Deol is currently the most saleable and unassailable star actor in Bollywood. With the box office collections of Gadar 2 hitting unprecedented figures, Gadar producers Zee Studios is planning the third part of the Gadar franchise sooner rather than later. But before director Anil Sharma gets down to Gadar 3, he will make a small film, Journey, featuring his son Utkarsh with Nana Patekar.
Gadar producers Zee Studios are okay with that.
“Gadar 2 has a long way to go before it bows out of public attention. Zee Studios is looking at 350-400 crore profit range,” an informed source reveals.
The producers are now gearing up for the National Awards, with Sunny Deol being pitched for the Best Actor.
Says a source, “In India, there is no culture of lobbying for awards as there is for the Oscars in America. Recently, the RRR team spent millions lobbying for the Oscars. Here, the National awards in India are entirely based on the decision of the jury members. Zee Studios will ensure that Gadar 2 reaches the right places for the National Awards.”
When asked about Sunny’s chances of winning the National award for Gadar, his legendary father Dharmendra responded nonchalantly. “I don’t know if Sunny will get the National award for Gadar 2. But the audiences have already given him every award possible.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

